Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is once again making headlines with her latest hot pictures. Though she has not made her Bollywood debut yet, she is already popular among the netizens as she keeps impressing them with her sartorial choices and stylish avatar. In the photo shared by a fan page, the 19-year-old can be seen donning sleeveless bodycon top with a plunging neckline. With hair styled in soft curls, she has completed her look with eyeliner, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lipstick.

With her taken sideways, she added a pinch of highlighter over her eyes and her pose is what makes her look an absolute stunner.

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, her picture from her play at the New York University is going viral and for all the right reasons. In the photo, Suhana can be seen enacting a scene from the play along with a couple of other students.

View this post on Instagram Baby 💞 @suhanakhanteam A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on Nov 4, 2019 at 4:43am PST



Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest’s love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

In an interview with Vogue, Suhana said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”