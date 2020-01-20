New Delhi: As Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the exodus, protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh too stood in solidarity with them and observed a two-minute silence.

Notably, this move comes after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrongfully claimed that the January 19 event at Shaheen Bagh was aimed at celebrating the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. However, to dismantle his claims, protesters at Shaheen Baghhave invited two prominent Kashmiri Pandits, performance artist Inder Salim and theatre personality MK Raina to speak to the gathering on this occasion.

Four Pandits also joined the protest and demanded formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure justice to those killed in Kashmir and urged the Centre to find a solution to their long term demand of resettlement. They also urged the people at Shaheen Bagh to be their voice and ended their speech with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

'I believe that you will fight for us'

Meanwhile, talking about Agnihotri’s allegations, the Shaheen Bagh protesters, said on Twitter that false information was being spread to “create discord and attack the spirit of fraternity” that the anti-CAA protests stand for.

The official statement from Shaheen Bagh also said, “A WhatsApp message spreading false information is being circulated to Kashmiri Pandits to create discord and attack the spirit of fraternity that the movement radiates. We stand by our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters!”

“We, the people of Shaheen Bagh recognise the injustices done to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren on 19th and 20th January 1990 and will stand in solidarity with them. We are firmly resolved to oppose any injustice to any community regardless of religion, caste or creed,” the statement further read.

Many on Twitter slammed Vivek Agnihotri for spreading hatred and resorting to lies. Some people also tagged Delhi Police in their tweets demanding action against him for spreading misinformation which could create a law and order situation in the capital.

Exactly 30 years ago on January 19, 1990, as many as 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Kashmir Valley, as a result of being targeted by Islamic jihadis.

As the slogans of “Ralive, Tsalive ya Galive (convert to Islam, leave the place or perish)” reverberated, Kashmir Pandits were forced to flee their homeland as they were targeted by extremists, virtually turning them into refugees in their own country.