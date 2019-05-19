Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with wife Mira Rajput and his two kids, Zain and Misha Kapoor. The family was leaving for Singapore for the unveiling of Shahid Kapoor’s was a statue at the Madame Tussauds. While Shahid was spotted carry Misha, Mira was the one to carry their son Zain. Soon, the photos and videos surfaced around the social media but fans noticed something unusual and unexpected.

Along with the Shahid Kapoor and the family, fans noticed Taimur Ali Khan’s (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan) nanny Savitri along with them at the airport. In the video, Savitri was walking at a distance behind the Kapoors. The video raised many eyebrows as speculations are rife that Shahid hired his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor’s son’s nanny for his son Zain.

Soon, after videos and pictures went viral, netizens started to troll them for hiring nanny Savitri. The comments started to pour and one user wrote, “finally there are being seen with kids.” While the other commented, “Copy cat hired a nanny like Kareena and gave her a dress code. Shameless.” Some even trolled Mira as a mother as she was not able to carry Zain properly.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in Kabir Singh playing an intense character. His role in the film looked a lot like his character from Udta Punjab, fierce and rough. While the Padmaavat actor plays the lead role in the film, Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of Preeti, Kabir’s love interest.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.