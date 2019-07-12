Shama Sikander who keeps treating fans with stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, shared another one to her feed where she flaunted her curves in a red bikini.

Posing in a red bikini in a pool, Shama flaunted her curves. She teamed it with a red cape which she dropped it from her shoulders. Looking away from the camera, Shama gave a hot pose. She captioned her photo, “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won and all the fears you have overcome….#abdilkisunn”.

Shama keeps sharing swimwear pictures and gets targetted by trolls on social media. She makes sure that she slams all her ‘haters’ by giving them a strong reply.

On the professional front, Shama started her career in Bollywood by starring in Aamir Khan starrer Mann. Lately, she has been doing short stories and web series. She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maya and will be soon be seen in the film Bypass Road alongside Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh.