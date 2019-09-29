No day is as welcoming for siblings shenanigans as Sunday and making the most of it is Maya fame sexy diva Shama Sikander whose sultry moves and sensuous grooves to Madhuri Dixit’s dance number, Ghagra, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, amped our party mood this weekend. Seen raising the mercury with her brother, Rizwann Sikander, Shama turned Sunday into “fun day” for fans who couldn’t stop gushing over the now viral video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shama can be seen slaying in a white round-neck top paired with grey trousers and hair left open to fly across with the moves. Rizwann, on the other hand, donned a casual blue shirt teamed with navy blue trousers as he danced energetically with his sister, bare feet. Shama captioned the video, “Having Fun wt My Brother @rizwannsikander Spend ur Sunday wt ur loved ones….. #family #brother #love #fun #happy #familygoals #smile #familyfun #makingmemories #familylife #qualitytime (sic).”

Treating fans to her sensuous and bold pictures more often than not, Shama’s social media is filled with posts where the diva can be seen slaying on a beach or otherwise. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share a hot picture in a deep neck black monokini as she struck a sultry pose. Sitting on a lounger, she teamed up her look with a hat and sunglasses. Needless to say, she looked uber-hot in the picture.

On the professional front, Shama, who rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Maya, will next be seen in Bypass Road alongside Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh.