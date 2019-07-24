Shama Sikander, who is currently vacationing in Croatia, has shared her steamy hot bikini pictures on Instagram. Enjoying her day out at a beach, she can be seen posing in a white bikini teamed up with a floral shrug. With lounger at the background and white sand, she is raising the hotness quotient in her picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us…know that….#abdilkisunn (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, she has shared her picture donning a black and white short dress as she takes up the yacht ride. With subtle makeup, bold lipstick and water all around her, she looks gorgeous, as always. She captioned it, “Everything will happen for you all of a sudden and you will be thankful you didn’t give up. Blessings are coming. Believe that …. #abdilkisunn. (sic)”



Recently, she uploaded her picture donning a neon pink bikini and looked her sexiest best, as always. She wrote, “Trust the Wait. Embrace the Uncertainty. Enjoy the beauty of becoming….#abdilkisunn. (sic)”



She has shared her several other bikini pictures from her vacation in Croatia. Take a look at them here.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Bypass Road alongside Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Maya and since then there is no stopping for her.