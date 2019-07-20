Shama Sikander is currently vacationing in Croatia and her Instagram is a treat to her fans. She has been sharing her hot bikini pictures on Instagram and her fans just can’t get enough. Recently, she has shared her picture taking a yacht ride and looks sizzling hot in a pink t-shirt and black and white briefs. With a headband and stylish sunglasses, she is making the temperature soar. She captioned it as, “Yu to mohabbat ki saari haqeeqat se wakif hai hum, per use Dekha to socha chalo zindagi barbaad kar hi lete hai (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a black and white monochrome bikini as she strikes a sexy pose on the yacht. Her contagious smile and sea all around her will also urge you to take up a vacation soon. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “It is not joy that makes us grateful. It is gratitude that make us joyful. (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded her photo in a black bikini teamed up with blue shoes. Flaunting her curvaceous body and curly hair, she poses with a waterfall at the background. Needless to say, she oozes oomph in this picture as well. She wrote, “Brave girl, promise me, you will not shrink yourself in order to make others feel comfortable. (sic)”



In the last picture, she poses by the sea in yellow bikini and orange briefs. With nude makeup, a pair of earrings and stylish sunglasses, she looks hot and sexy, as always. She captioned it as, “my goal was to build a life I don’t need a vacation from and I did. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Bypass Road alongside Adah Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Maya and since then there is no stopping for her.