New Delhi: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University was attacked by an unidentified mob on Sunday, 5 January, several Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu took to social media to condemn violence and urged Delhi Police to intervene.

Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Shabana Azmi shared Swara’s posted saying, “This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.”

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Taapsee said it was saddening to see an educational institution “getting scarred forever”.

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see…. saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Terming the incident as “horrific”, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said,

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Sonam Kapoor called the attack disgusting and cowardly and said, ”Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents”.

Dia Mirza asked how long will the ‘defenceless’ be attacked in the name of religion and politics.

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

Zeeshan asked people to reach the JNU in large numbers.

“By closing the doors and roads they have given free hand to their goons. Tell your friends and relatives, tell everyone and gather there together,” the actor said in a tweet.

Actor Richa Chadha said, “A few months ago JNU gave the world a Nobel laureate. Now JNU teachers and students are being beaten up for protesting a fee hike. World watches.”

A few months ago JNU gave the world a Nobel laureate. Now JNU teachers and students are being beaten up for protesting a fee hike. World watches. https://t.co/zgdS79jDtT — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2020

Here is how other celebrities condemned the attack:

I'm sorry, students of #JNU and of India. You're bearing the brunt of a fascist dictatorship & we, the people, YOUR people, your Nation, are failing you. 🙁 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers – sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

To members of my supposed ‘fraternity’who were meant to opine & dine with the ruling party this evening-trust you implored them to curtail the violence unfolding across the nation.Or at the very least,as part of the ‘scrumptious’ meal on offer,help yourselves to some humble pie. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 5, 2020

Frightening visuals from #JNU. Praying that the #Delhipolice intervene swiftly and protect the students. Stay safe students. What a scary world we live in. https://t.co/JQiawhz6A3 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 5, 2020

Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020

Only credible voice of resistance and opposition left in this country are students ,You’ll not be able to muzzle this voice. Keep trying. #JNUattack — anurag basu (@basuanurag) January 5, 2020

What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 5, 2020

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.