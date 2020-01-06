New Delhi: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University was attacked by an unidentified mob on Sunday, 5 January, several Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu took to social media to condemn violence and urged Delhi Police to intervene.
Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence.
Shabana Azmi shared Swara’s posted saying, “This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.”
Taapsee said it was saddening to see an educational institution “getting scarred forever”.
Terming the incident as “horrific”, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said,
Sonam Kapoor called the attack disgusting and cowardly and said, ”Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents”.
Dia Mirza asked how long will the ‘defenceless’ be attacked in the name of religion and politics.
Zeeshan asked people to reach the JNU in large numbers.
“By closing the doors and roads they have given free hand to their goons. Tell your friends and relatives, tell everyone and gather there together,” the actor said in a tweet.
Actor Richa Chadha said, “A few months ago JNU gave the world a Nobel laureate. Now JNU teachers and students are being beaten up for protesting a fee hike. World watches.”
Here is how other celebrities condemned the attack:
Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.
The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.