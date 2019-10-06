Sharad Navratri is a Hindu festival, dedicated to the worship of maa Durga. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. It is the time when all the nine forms of Durga are worshipped on each of the days. This year, Navratri commenced on 29th September and would conclude on 7th October 2019.

Bhojpuri celebrities like Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav always come up with songs based on every festival and make the occasion more enjoyable for people. So here are some top Sharad Navratri songs from the Bhojpuri industry which can make the festival more delightful.

Khesari Lal Yadav Navratri Devi Geet – Khesari Lal Yadav

Lale Lal Chunariya Chamke – Pawan Singh

Dekho Aai Navrat – Kajal Raghwani

Devi Dulari Aaili Humaar – Akshara Singh

Nimiya Ke Dandh Maiyya – Kajal Raghwani

These songs are dedicated to Goddess Durga, who is also known as the destroyer of evil. To seek blessings during Sharad Navratri, devotees sing spiritual songs unanimously.

During Navratri, followers keep fast for nine days and keep refrain from eating non-vegetarian food, drinking alcohol, avoid onion and garlic and engage only in spiritual performings. Since each day is dedicated to nine different forms of Maa Durga, the rituals and offerings vary too.

Today, on October 6, Durga Ashtami is celebrated by devotees. Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja is conducted to worship nine young girls as nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navadurga. The ritual of Kanya Puja is believed in the universal creative forces to be the female gender. Legend has it that it was on the ninth day of Navaratri that Shakti had taken the form of Goddess Durga, on the request of the Gods to kill the demon. As per Hindu philosophy, these girls are considered as the manifestation of the natural force of creation.