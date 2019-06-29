In an unfortunate incident of family vacation turning miserable, a family lost a 21-year-old woman to shark attack near Rose Island in The Bahamas. The woman, Jordan Lindsey, was snorkeling with her family when three sharks attacked her on Wednesday as reported by the local press.

Though sharks, according to experts, rarely attack and kill humans unless they smell blood in the water, the woman lost her life after losing her right arm in the attack and sustaining bites on her arms, legs and buttocks, KABC-TV reported, while her family members shouted out to warn her. Unable to hear them in time, Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California was declared dead on being brought to the hospital, Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle cited to the Associated Press.

A State Department spokeswoman stated to The Washington Post, “We can confirm a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 26. Out of respect for her family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide.”

While an investigation into Lindsey’s death is ongoing, precautionary advisories to the public have been issued suggesting people, even divers to not to swim alone or at dawn or dusk and avoid fishing areas including drop-offs where sharks tend to hunt.

A communication studies major at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Lindsey was a “devoted animal lover and climate change advocate” as per the university’s president, Timothy Law Snyder and had transferred from Santa Monica College. Among other activities, Lindsey participated in Loyola Marymount’s entrepreneurship society and worked at its Center for Urban Resilience.

With a goal to collect $25,000, Lindsey’s family planned to return her body to California and to arrange for the funeral expenses, set up a GoFundMe page, seeking donations. It had raised over $23,000 as of Thursday afternoon.