Actor Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that she Approached Ram Gopal Verma for some work in his upcoming films but instead he sent her obscene messages. Elaborating on the incident, she said that after she approached him for some work with her profile, the director sent her the script which only contained sex scenes. She also revealed that when she asked details about the project, he said that the film is for the adult market and she will be benefitted, just like Sunny Leone.

During a recent interview with Spotboye, she elaborated on the incident and said, “It was 2016. I remember having sent Ram Gopal Varma pictures on Whatsapp saying that, ‘Hi Sir, this is Sherlyn Chopra. These are my pictures. This is my work profile. Can you let me know as to what currently you are working on? I would love to be a part of your projects because I truly enjoyed watching your cinema such as Rangeela, Satya, Company and immediately his reply came. He says, ‘Here is my script, go through it and give me your feedback.’ I read the script and there was no story in it. I said, “Sir, there is no story in this. There are only sex scenes. So, can you please let me know what’s the plot?” He said, “That is it! What I have sent you is everything”. Then I said, “Sir, how can this be? Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Raja ne kiya Rani ke saath sex, khatam hui kahaani. How can it be like this?” He replied, “If you’re comfortable let me know, we can go ahead.”



She further said, “Then I asked him where would he release it, to which he said “it would be released in the adult market”. I said, “How can that benefit me? He said, just like Sunny Leone has benefitted from her past which is the adult movie industry, likewise you will also get loads of mileage.” I said,” Sunny was never popular as an adult movie star. She became popular only after coming to Bollywood. So while she came into Bollywood, you want me to go out of Bollywood and get into that industry. Why?” Then he said, “This is what it is. If you don’t like it, no problem” I said, “No sir, I cannot do it as I don’t have any PhD in sex. I’m not a sex expert and all you are showing me in your script is just sex scenes. So, I don’t think I’m fit for this role. If you’re making a film like Rangeela 2, let me know. And he said okay, as and when I do those projects (like Rangeela), I will let you know.”

Talking about the obscene messages sent to her by RGV, she said, “He didn’t send me messages on the Internet, he sent me messages on my WhatsApp. He didn’t force me to consider his film. He just said you read the script and give me your honest feedback and I gave him my honest feedback.”

“Yes, RGV sent a video when I turned down his script. In the video, a dog l***s a woman’s private part and I said to him, “Sir, yeh kya bheja aapne, kyun bheja? Kya seekhu main isse?” Then, he said, ‘I just wanted you to know that sex is a very basic need. Both humans and animals need it, enjoy it and want it.” I said, “Sir, thank you for this gyaan. I don’t need any more gyaan on sex, especially from you. I just feel that it’s up to us to protect our personal space, to draw boundary lines, and to guard them and maintain them”, she added.

She further said, “And in 2018, I got to know that the film was released with an adult movie star as its leading lady. So, after this incident, I said to myself: Why is it that I’m approaching filmmakers for work? Can I not be a content creator instead? Can I not produce projects that I wish to produce? Of course, I have a vision, I have sense for good music, I have aesthetic sensibilities, I have a sense of story-telling, I have a sense of how to narrate a story. So yeah, I can be a content creator. And that’s how my journey of a content creator began. I feel so self-sufficient today and not dependent on anybody. Today, I’m involved in everything that I do as a hands-on producer.”