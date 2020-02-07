Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits starring Sadia and Aadil Khan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The much-in-talk film has released today and unfortunately has been hit by the piracy torrent site Tamilrockers. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.

The film also marks the comeback of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to Bollywood as a director for the first time since his last release Eklavya (2007).

However, with the leak of the film, the makers are left worried as it may affect the earnings at the box office. The flick is also facing a tough competition from Mohit Suri directorial Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, which has also released today. Malang has also been leaked online for free HD downloading by Tamilrockers.

The film has received mixed reviews so far and Twitter is flooded with their opinion on the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits during the era. The film has been in the legal trouble after public interest litigation (PIL) was filed earlier in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Chopra’s upcoming film demanding a stay on release and the deleting of certain scenes. The petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone have alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier big films such as Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Hotel Mumbai, Bharaate, Chhapaak, Avane Srimannarayana, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.