Yes! Adults can play video games because it gives happiness and in some cases relaxation. It gets connected to our inner child. And when we talk about Super Mario, we can’t forget how crazy we were for this game.

As Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup owing to his broken left thumb, he has taken time off to recover and was seen enjoying his time off with his family. Shikhar Dhawan is the best example of a perfect daddy. Recently, the Indian opener was seen playing Super Mario with his son Zoravar at home. It seems the father-son bond is growing well.

Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable video where he is competing Zoravar in the popular video game. He writes, “The kid inside me is younger than my kid 😜”. The pet dog also enjoys the fun gaming atmosphere.

