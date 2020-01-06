Monday blues and its baggage of procrastinations are here but giving millennials all the required pump to hit the grind this new year is Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest fitness video has taken the Internet by storm. Seen attempting Mayurasana effortlessly, Shilpa’s video is all the motivation you need to spread out your yoga mats and workout this week.

She has actually nailed with perfection! Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video where she can be seen donning a pink casual tee and a pair of purple athleisure wear with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

“The FIRST Monday of the year deserves something special! So, I decided to post the asana I found most difficult to do in 2019. A lot of consistent practice and effort. All worth it… Nailed the Mayurasana 💪💪💪💪YESSSSSS (or the Peacock pose) this morning. It is an advanced Yoga asana that improves digestion and focus. It also enhances wrist flexibility and blood circulation, while strengthening the arms. When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too! It may not be as easy as it looks, but practice makes us perfect, doesn’t it? Which was the toughest asana that you conquered? Do share with me in the comments! Throwing the challenge over to you. All those who do it, do tag me, the best 3 I will repost 🎉💪. C’mon guys. Set a goal and conquer it. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #GetFit2020 #yoga #mayurasana #yogisofinstagram #SSApp”, Shilpa captioned the post.

Watch the video here:



Shilpa Shetty spent the Christmas and New Year in London with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty and has just returned to India. On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick “Nikamma” which hits theatres on June 5 and “Hungama 2”.