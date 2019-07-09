Often seen indulging in different forms of martial arts and assisting his mom Shilpa Shetty during her extensive workout sessions, six-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra finds inspiration in maestros John Cena and Tiger Shroff. While the Bollywood actor was once seen cheering the little one inside the ring once, Viaan now had his dream come true moment after the WWE legend, John, addressed him in an exclusive video.

It all started when Viaan featured in a solo interview by VJ and WWE India host, Gaelyn Mendonca. Gracing the show, little Viaan was seen indulging in a hearty conversation and question-answer round related to WWE. It was surprising to see Shilpa’s little munchkin hold such a thorough knowledge of the game and not only the fans but also John Cena was left floored. In a video, the 16-time World Champion acknowledged Viaan’s hero-worship as he said, “Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, ‘My time is up, your time is now’. It’s Viaan boy, you are shining now.”

Bowled over at her son’s fame, Shilpa retweeted the video and wrote, “Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.” (sic)

It was time for a role reversal as Student of The Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff was seen ditching his subordinate role to play ‘guru’ for Shilpa Shetty‘s son, Viaan, during a gymnastics class recently. Sharing a video of the same on her Instagram handle, Shilpa joined the fans as together they broke the Internet with the viral post, leaving everyone swooning over it.

In the shared video, a bare-chested Tiger can be seen in a kids gymnastics class, donning only a pair of army green trousers as he encouraged Viaan. Dressed in a black Batman tee and black lower, Viaan not only attempted but also succeeded in his first backflip which encouraged him to try for another one, as effortlessly, while his “guru” Tiger, watched and clapped from outside the ring.