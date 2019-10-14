Monday blues and its baggage of procrastinations are here but giving millennials all the required pump to hit the grind this week is Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest fitness video has taken the Internet by storm. Seen attempting a handstand effortlessly, Shilpa’s video is all the motivation you need to spread out your yoga mats and workout this week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video where she can be seen donning a grey casual tee and a pair of pink athleisure wear with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail. The video features her stretching backward before she bends down, crawls forward on her yoga mat spread out in the garden and throws up her legs as her instructor aided her in balancing the handstand. The video was captioned, “I’m always trying to turn things upside down to see if they look any better. Guess what? I look tougher this way!! Life is tough, darlings… but you are tougher, never forget that. I’m trying to do things that were unimaginable for me; weak wrists, torn ligaments, cervical issues… but once you put your mind to anything with discipline and consistency, you will nail even the impossible. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #exercise #handstand #stayhealthy #stayhappy #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #believe #youcandoit (sic).”

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.