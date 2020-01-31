Making most of her Friday and welcoming the weekend ahead, actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a refreshing tik-tok video. Grooving to her popular song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), she flips her hair with swag. Clad in a red crop top and blue denim, she flaunts her perfect curves. The video will brighten up your upcoming weekend and make you watch it in the loop.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Making every hair flip count.. @suraj.palsingh.961 @littlegloves_aka_shivani . #thankgoditsfriday #retro #flashbackfriday #nostalgia.” (sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared gorgeous pictures with sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty. While Shilpa and her mother Sunanda Shetty opted for a pink and golden saree, Shamita donned a fuchsia pink traditional suit. The trio had their hair in buns and rocked the heaving gold earrings and bindi look together. The pictures were captioned, “Ethnic mode (sic)” and “With the Mother of Shettys @sunandashetty10 and @shamitashetty_official looking fine in all our finery #mangalore #bunts #pride #happy #family #gratitude #love #ethnic #dressedup (sic).”



On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma which hits theatres on June 5 and Hungama 2. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles and will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2. Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.