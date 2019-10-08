Bollywood diva and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty doesn’t believe in taking a day off from her core workout routine. Though everyone around the country is dressing up and gearing up for Dussehra, Shilpa believes in starting the day by sweating out during the grind. Earlier today, Raj Kundra shared a video on Instagram where Shilpa can be seen performing an exercise on a yoga mat, while her sister Shamita Shetty can be seen performing squats and Raj Kundra making a video flaunting his biceps.

At the end of the video, Shilpa dances happily at finishing off with her workout. The Kundra family also wishes their fans ‘Happy Dussehra’ and gives some major motivation on the day of Dussehra.

Sharing the post, Raj Kundra wrote, “Happy Dussehra everyone stay fit, stay together and stay happy always a family that works out together stays healthy together @thevinodchanna doesn’t believe in day off’s!! #swastrahomastraho #fitness #health #family #goals. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.