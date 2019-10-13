Making the most of her cheat days every Sunday, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty keeps updating fans about her treat food every week and her latest post with sister Shamita Shetty and mommy Sunanda Shetty is enough to send the Internet reeling down the memory lane. Seen exuding uncontained excitement like a toddler on her “guilt-free” day, Shilpa’s latest video will set you craving not just for a similar binge but also for maternal pamperings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video shot by Shamita inside the car which captured the former’s raw feelings as she enjoyed her mango duet ice cream and cheekily asked their mother of her excuse. The video was captioned, “Nothing like a #mangoduet on a hot #sundayafternoon . Life’s good and you deserve a treat when you have been good. Haven’t been #sundaybinge(ing) cause I’m staying away from refined sugar..as much as I can . I miss it sometimes , I’m human so I give in and when I do I do it guilt free and enjoy every bit . @shamitashetty_official thanks for sneaking up on me! #lovesundays #nostalgia #icecreamduet #lollies #sweettooth #sundaybinge #norefinedsugar (sic).”

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.