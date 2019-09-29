Splashing our feed with all the missing colours this away from home festive season, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty brought in Navaratri with her family in all royalty and traditional spirits. Seen slaying in a gorgeous festive look, Shilpa’s latest post is not for the weak-hearted suffering from homesickness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared pictures and videos where she can be seen performing the aarti with her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, her mother and son Vivaan. Donning an ethnic orange-coloured suit teamed with a gajra, Shilpa looked too hot to handle.

Check out Shilpa’s Navaratri celebrations here:

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.