Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently became the cover girl of the fashion magazine. Lately, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the photoshoot on the Yacht. We all can agree on the fact that the Dhadkan of Bollywood is ageing in reverse and looks like she is getting younger with each passing day. Flaunting her perfectly toned body and mid-riff abs, she poses sensuously in her latest pictures. In the first photo, she can be seen donning a zebra print outfit teamed up with a neckpiece, nude lipstick, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls.

In the second picture, she looks sexy in a neon outfit with the river bank at the background. In the last picture, she looks smoking hot in an orange crop top and a black wrap around. The photos are going viral and have fetched over three lakh likes within a few hours. Undoubtedly, she is raising the temperature with her latest hot look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I literally felt like a complete ‘sizzler’ during the entire shoot (The weather was THAT hot!) But, worth all the melting in the heat. Loved the pictures. Sharing a few for you here. Have you grabbed your copy of @feminaindia’s June 2019 edition already? (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



On the work front, Shilpa is currently a co-judge on reality dance show Super Dancer. Apart from that, the actress has launched her own fitness Yoga DVD. The diva is the epitome of fitness. Known for being uber health conscious, Shilpa has her own collection of yoga DVDs and nutrition books.