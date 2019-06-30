Married for almost 10 years now, Bollywood’s Dhadkan Shilpa Shetty and businessman-husband Raj Kundra never fail to paint the town red with their uncontained love for each other and this time, the English countryside is witnessing their outpour of romance. The lovebirds are in London for a summer party thrown by Indian business tycoon and vice chairman of Apollo Tyres, Neeraj Kanwar and his wife Simran Kanwar.

While the guest list also featured actress Shamita Shetty and Indian ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s family, Shilpa and Raj were in their own unicorn island as they indulged in unapologetic PDA. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a picture with Raj, posing before an artifact that spelled the word “love”. Shilpa could be seen donning a sheer white shrug over an orange tube top, paired with a spotless white short skirt and teamed with strap sandals. Completing her look with a beige sling bag, a pair of large square-rimmed sunglasses and funky earrings, Shilpa clung onto Raj who looked dapper in a beige jacket over a lavender shirt paired with denims, brown shoes and sunglasses. The post was captioned, “Need I say more@rajkundra9 only that and more for you

Pic courtesy: @shamitashetty_official #love #gratitude #positivity #londondiaries” (sic) and smeared with red heart emojis. Quick to respond to the display of love by his better half, Raj commented, “Awww you are sooo hot baby! To the extent the heat in London crossed 30c today!” (sic).

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a co-judge on reality dance show Super Dancer. Her film journey hasn’t been quite impressive and she herself accepts that. While having a conversation about her career at the 20th FICCI Frame, she talked about how the audience has accepted her better today than in the past when she was doing films. Shilpa also expressed how it hurt her when she wasn’t acknowledged for her performance in acclaimed films like Phir Milenge (2004) and Dhadkan (2000).

Apart from that, the actress has launched her own fitness Yoga DVD. The diva is the epitome of fitness. Known for being uber health conscious, Shilpa has her own collection of yoga DVDs and nutrition books. Often, she makes it a point to talk about yoga asanas and their benefits, healthy eating, recipes and general gyaan on healthy living.