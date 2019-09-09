There is never a day when Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra do not give us couple goals and their social media handles carry enough proof to back our claim. Raising the bar yet again, Shilpa recently shared a mushy video that documents their love over all these years, the ocassion being Raj’s birthday and fans couldn’t stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video which featured various pictures of her and Raj along with their son Viaan. The post was captioned, “Happiest Birthday my #Cookie,

You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband… and I’m one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true… cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all. #love #grace #postivity #happiness #birthdayboy #hubby #birthday #celebration (sic).” Quick to comment, Raj wrote, “Awww cookie thanks for that beautiful message bas kar pagli rulaye gi kya (sic).”

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.