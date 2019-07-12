Devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba witnessed a miracle at Dwarkamai temple when the image of Sai Baba appeared on the wall. The temple is very close to the divine saint’s grave in the Shirdi district of Maharashtra. As per the reports, the incident took place during the special prayers (aarti) on Thursday night around 11:30 pm. Sai Baba devotees claim that they saw the faint picture of the saint appearing on the wall at the mosque, where he has spent a lot of time.

As per the devotees, Sai Baba could be seen smiling on the faint image and also claims that the image was there on the wall for some time. It is also being said that the image occurred on the wall exactly above the place where Sai Baba used to sit and talk about his religious discourse to his disciples.

However, this is not the first time that devotees had claimed to see the image of the saint appearing on the wall. Many devotees also believe that the kind-hearted saint himself appears in the temple to give them darshan.

The Dwarkamai temple was open till late night on Wednesday and it is being visited by thousands of Sai Baba followers. The devotees from Delhi also claim that they were present at the temple when the image appeared on the wall. Interestingly, the incident took place just days before the 100-year celebrations of the Sai Baba Memorial.

The Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra is the second most popular temple in the country after Tirupati Bala Ji Temple. It stands second in terms of the net value of the offerings and every year thousands of devotees and tourists visit the temple.