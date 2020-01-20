After taking on the problem of erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, makers of the film took a progressive turn towards the concept of same-sex couples as they dropped the fiery trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Monday. The trailer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, in the lead as the gay couple as Kartik and Aman. The cast has Badhai Ho actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as Ayushman’s parents. The film is about the duo and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann.

Twitterati is hailing the concept of the film and appreciating the lead actors for their performances. Social media is also abuzz with a number of hilarious memes that will surely make your day. The trailer has one-liners and punches which leads to jokes.

Take a look:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

When she loves you as a friend but deep down you think ek din to set ho jayegi

your inner feeling to you: pic.twitter.com/6Ujd75V3HB — mSalman🇮🇳 (@mohdsalman064) January 20, 2020

When you go coaching classes even on 14 February. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/5483PfN8Qe — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) January 20, 2020

Maybe Dharma would have done more justice as the producer #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/6URUP3IL1X — Shantanu Marathe (@wohshantanu) January 20, 2020

*When Mom catches her Son making Tiktok Videos* #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/Dd08JOe6IY — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) January 20, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It will hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.