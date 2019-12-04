New Delhi: At a time when the nation is boiling with rage over the Hyderabad rape-murder case, filmmaker Daniel Shravan has given an outrageous and sickening advice to women to tackle situations like rape and sexual assault. Hold your breaths, because this advice will make your blood boil with disgust.

Shravan, in a Facebook post, suggested that instead of calling for police help, women should carry condoms and save themselves from the fate of murder. When women are assaulted by rapists, they should cooperate in the act and offer the rapist a condom, so that they are not killed afterwards, he says.

In an attempt to rationalise rape, the filmmaker also claimed that legalising ‘rapes without violence’ is the only way to control the brutal killings of rape victims.

“Murder is a sin and a crime. Rape is a corrective punishment. No justice is going to happen with Nirbhaya Act or Priyanka Act. The agenda of rape is fulfilling the sexual needs of rapists based on that time or mood,” the filmmaker said in his Facebook post.

That’s not the end of his repulsive recommendations as he proceeds to call women ‘bitches’. “If these adamant bitches didn’t consent to the proposal made by the rapists, they will have no other way but to rape them”, the post says further.

Thankfully, the abhorrent post after has now been deleted and after people bashed the director, he posted a new apology message. He backed his comments, saying that the lines were of a villain from his upcoming film, and that his audience have misunderstood him. Really, he wants us to believe him?

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada was one of the first ones, who took to her Twitter handle and said that people like Shravan are depraved. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait also commented on the post saying that he needs medical help.

Ideas going around.

Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is – cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women’s organizations are the reason for rape.

Rape is not heinous, murder is. pic.twitter.com/2eqhrQA02T — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 3, 2019

Whoever this Daniel Shravan is: needs medical help, maybe some heavy duty whacks up his butt, will help him clear his constipated mind.

Infuriating little prick. https://t.co/z8WVpClKTC — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 4, 2019

Netizens too, can’t help but control their anger for his highly objectionable comments.

Ask that bloody bastard to give condoms to his sister and Wife so that they wont be harmed neither pregnant #danielshravan @Chinmayi https://t.co/OyOKeMG4rn — Balaji (@baalaccna) December 3, 2019

I couldn't imagine the mindset these ppl have. This shows how we r educated how sick our society is. So horrifying to read it. — shiva kumar (@shiva8059) December 3, 2019

Just imagine how much work we as a society have ahead of us to change mindsets. This guy’s messages are a huge pointer to the extent of the sickness. — Savita Narayan 🇮🇳 (@savitanarayan) December 3, 2019

Horrendous! How low must one stoop on a moral scale to come out with such an 'idea'. — Abhishek Joshi (@kaalicharan) December 3, 2019

#danielsharavan boycott him. Before that arrest him for supporting rape culture, rapists and hate speech inciting violence. The violence inside me. Because as @monaeltahawy says, FUCK PATRIARCHY — Pam Beasley (@Kaminisharma003) December 4, 2019