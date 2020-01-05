Film critic Rajeev Masand recently hosted ‘The Newcomers Roundtable 2019’ with actors Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Saloni Batra. During the candid conversation, the discussion turned to nepotism and Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Pandey revealed that she is grateful for the opportunities she received in the industry due to her father Chunkey Pandey. She also said that she often overcompensates for the same and that everyone has their own struggles.

To which actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (offline until annoucement) (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020



The savage reply got big thumbs up from Twiiterverse and has now become a viral meme. His reply on the outsider’s journey in Bollywood has also inspired many hilarious jokes on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Pandey will be next seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sidhant and Ananya will also star together in Shakun Batra’s next film with Deepika Padukone.