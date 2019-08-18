Now that we’ve all got access to fast Internet connections, it seems every moment in our lives is poised to see the next viral video hit. Weddings are no different, and some people really go above and beyond to make a fun memory for themselves, and the entire internet, to enjoy. A joyful and wedding entry goals video prove that when it comes to having fun at a wedding, the best approach is to leave your shyness at the door and dance like no one is watching.

A Tik Tok video is circulating on social media which has left netizens entertained and impressed. It shows a bunch of men entering a party with a bhangra dance that looks so much fun.

Twitter user, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, posted the video and wrote: “This is how Sikh men dance.” The video posted on August 16, has gone viral as it has been retweeted 8.8k times and liked by 68.9k users.

This is how Sikh men dance 💃 👳🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Pl6DO3MAt4 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 16, 2019

Sikh moves — Agent Orange (@sendback2putin) August 16, 2019

This is me dancing the dance of my people! pic.twitter.com/1VZJHoKmAC — EBOLAPOCALYPSE (@EBOLAPOCALYPSE) August 17, 2019

I love the Sikhs. Sound as a pound. Bloody love them. — Jim (@Hurtwoodsun) August 16, 2019

And the Sikh small children dance like this. Music ,dance and songs are in the veins of Punjabies world wide.👇 pic.twitter.com/ULnKBvI95j — Col Beant Singh(Rtd)ਕਰਨਲ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ(ਰਿਟਾ:) (@colbeant) August 16, 2019

There is something beautiful about a culture that allows men to dance with such enthusiasm, and not consider it “girly.” Dance on Gentlemen! — Wayward Knitter ~ VegasCon 2020 (@alyknits) August 16, 2019

In a typical performance, Bhangra includes several dancers who execute vigorous kicks, leaps, and bends of the body to the accompaniment of short songs called boliyan and, most significantly, to the beat of a dhol.