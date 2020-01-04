Sydney: As the devastating wildfires continue to ravage Australia, millions of people have been displaced and thousands of home destroyed. However, in such times of crisis, many people have come forward to extend a helping hand to those in need.

One of them is a group of Sikh volunteers and the owners of an Indian restaurant, who have provided thousands of free meals to victims of bushfires.

Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, who own the Desi Grill restaurant, along with their staff have been cooking curry and rice and giving to people living in temporary shelters. They were assisted by a team from Melbourne-based charity, Sikh Volunteers Australia.

Singh, who has lived in the area for six years, said he felt he had a ‘duty’ to help his fellow Australians.

‘It’s terrible out there. People are severely affected and they need food and shelter. It’s our duty to serve them when they need us the most,’ he told SBS Punjabi.

‘We follow the Sikh way of life. We are just doing what other Australians are doing today, and that is to serve and pray for the people who have been hit hard by these terrible bushfires,’ he added.

The restaurant says it can cook for up to 1000 people a day, and has been stocking up on rice, flour and lentils, which they think should last till the next week or so.

Not just that, Sikh volunteers have also been taking food trucks to various parts of Victoria and providing food in camps.

Their charitable acts, have warmed the hearts of netizens, who have thanked them for serving humanity. Here are some reactions:

At least 20, have lost their lives in the fire, and many are still missing. With fires still ravaging, authorities have urged tens of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes and move to safer areas.