Melbourne: Amid the raging bushfires in Australia, many noble souls have come forward to extend a helping hand to those in need. One of them is a Sikh woman, who is being hailed as a hero for her dedication and selfless service.

35-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur, who was supposed to travel back to India from Australia after 10-years, cancelled her tickets at the very last moment. Kaur had planned a trip back to her hometown to visit her sister who is in a coma after having a stroke, but decided to skip that for her fellow human beings.

She decided to stay back in Australia to cook more than 1,000 meals a day for families who were forced to flee their homes after fires ravaged East Gippsland.

“I wanted to go to India to see my elder sister who is in a coma after she had a stroke. But then this happened and I realised my first duty is towards the community here where I have lived for so long. If I had left the people here during such a difficult time, I don’t think I could call myself a good human being,” she told SBS Punjabi.

Kaur has been relentlessly working since New Year’s Eve from morning to midnight and stays in a room just beside the kitchen so that she can get to work right after she wakes up.

In a Facebook post, Sikh Volunteers Australia appreciated the efforts of Sukhwinder:

In a similar instance, Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, who own the Desi Grill restaurant, in Bairnsdale along with their staff have been cooking curry and rice and giving to people living in temporary shelters.

With fires still ravaging, authorities have urged tens of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes and move to safer areas.