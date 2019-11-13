Washington: According to an annual report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, Sikhs are the third most commonly targeted religious group after Jews and Muslims in America. In 2018, around 60 incidents of hate crimes against Sikhs were reported to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“While hate crimes remained relatively steady nationally, reported anti-Sikh hate crimes rose by 200% since 2017, making Sikhs the third most commonly targeted religious group in the data set,” the Sikh Coalition, a Sikh-rights organisation based in the United States, told PTI.

Jews were the most targeted religious group with a total of 835 cases of reported hate crimes. Muslims were the second-biggest targets, with 188 crimes and 236 victims. Ten crimes were committed against Buddhists and 12 against Hindus.

The total number of hate crimes committed in the US in 2018 was 7,120, the FBI said. As many as 4,047 of these incidents were based on ethnicity, race or ancestry, and 1,419 were related to religion.

Reacting to the report, Sim J. Singh, Sikh Coalition senior manager of Policy and Advocacy said, ”At the end of the day, this data simply isn’t giving us the accurate information we need to effectively counteract hate against targeted communities. It’s past time for action. Congress must pass the next generation of common-sense legislation that equips law enforcement to better identify and track hate incidents.”