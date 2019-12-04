New Delhi: Today is the day India salutes the formidable blue force and celebrates those valiant men and women in white who protect our country’s marine borders.
Every year on December 4, India marks Navy Day to recognize and celebrate the achievements and Navy’s contribution to the country. December 4 was chosen as it was on this day, that ships of the Indian Navy led a deadly attack during Operation Trident, on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo Pak War. The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar and PNS Shah Jahan killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel.
The Three Vidyut class missile boats of the Indian Navy, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer, all played a pivotal role. With no damage to the naval ships and no casualties, it is remembered as the most successful attack launched by the Indian Navy.
About the Indian Navy:
The Indian Navy is a marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. Chhatarpati Shivaji Bhosle, Maratha emperor, is considered as ‘Father of the Indian Navy’. The navy plays an important role in maintaining peaceful relations with its neighboring countries on the maritime front and also provides relief in times of natural disasters like floods, cyclones and tsunamis.
The theme of Navy Day this year is “Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift.”
Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to salute the Indian Navy and acknowledge the sacrifices they have made for the nation. The PM wrote, ”On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer.”
Rajnath Singh wrote,”The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India’s maritime power”.
Capt Amarinder Singh in his tweet congratulated Sub Lieutenant Shivangi for becoming the first woman pilot for Indian Navy. Shivangi, will now be flying the Indian Navy’s Dornier surveillance aircraft.
Here are how other notable personalities marked the Navy day
On the occasion, the Navy organises a Beating Retreat ceremony at Gateway of India in Mumbai and several activities take place across the nation. From performances by the Naval band, to live demonstrations by Naval aircrafts and the lighting up of ships on the coastline, Navy Day is celebrated with much style.