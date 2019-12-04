New Delhi: Today is the day India salutes the formidable blue force and celebrates those valiant men and women in white who protect our country’s marine borders.

Every year on December 4, India marks Navy Day to recognize and celebrate the achievements and Navy’s contribution to the country. December 4 was chosen as it was on this day, that ships of the Indian Navy led a deadly attack during Operation Trident, on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo Pak War. The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar and PNS Shah Jahan killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel.

The Three Vidyut class missile boats of the Indian Navy, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer, all played a pivotal role. With no damage to the naval ships and no casualties, it is remembered as the most successful attack launched by the Indian Navy.

About the Indian Navy:

The Indian Navy is a marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. Chhatarpati Shivaji Bhosle, Maratha emperor, is considered as ‘Father of the Indian Navy’. The navy plays an important role in maintaining peaceful relations with its neighboring countries on the maritime front and also provides relief in times of natural disasters like floods, cyclones and tsunamis.

The theme of Navy Day this year is “Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift.”

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to salute the Indian Navy and acknowledge the sacrifices they have made for the nation. The PM wrote, ”On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer.”

On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer. pic.twitter.com/AVe6rMIZkF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2019

On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2019

Rajnath Singh wrote,”The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India’s maritime power”.

On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the @indiannavy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India’s maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2019

Capt Amarinder Singh in his tweet congratulated Sub Lieutenant Shivangi for becoming the first woman pilot for Indian Navy. Shivangi, will now be flying the Indian Navy’s Dornier surveillance aircraft.

Best wishes to the all personnel of Indian Navy & their families on #NavyDay. I join a grateful nation in thanking the Indian Navy for protecting the territorial waters of India. Extending warm wishes to Sub Lieutenant Shivangi for becoming the first woman pilot for #IndianNavy. pic.twitter.com/DWxPZeJMLc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 4, 2019

Here are how other notable personalities marked the Navy day

General Bipin Rawat #COAS and All Ranks #IndianArmy convey best wishes on #NavyDay to All Ranks of #IndianNavy. May glory and success always be with #IndianNavy. @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/1pPUVEIWIb — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 4, 2019

Greetings on Indian Navy Day! The saviour of Indian frontiers, we salute the India Navy for its exemplary valour and courage. #IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/iRvNJnkFtB — BJP (@BJP4India) December 4, 2019

On #NavyDay I salute the valour, courage & conviction of the brave sailors guarding our waters. All of India is indebted to the @indiannavy for their selflessness, indomitable spirit & sacrifice. Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/FBsgpGj99c — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 4, 2019

On #NavyDay, we salute Indian Navy for their fearless & selfless sacrifice and are proud of our valiant Navy personnel for serving our motherland with utmost devotion. pic.twitter.com/oWuUdAwbL7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 4, 2019

The Blue Force .. The guardians of India… The one and only …The Indian Navy.. happy #NavyDay @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/rGdpiR9yte — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 4, 2019

Indian Navy epitomises bravery and service to the nation. I salute the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Navy on the occasion of #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/MA21jvuZPb — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 4, 2019

On the occasion, the Navy organises a Beating Retreat ceremony at Gateway of India in Mumbai and several activities take place across the nation. From performances by the Naval band, to live demonstrations by Naval aircrafts and the lighting up of ships on the coastline, Navy Day is celebrated with much style.