After taking a dig at Salman Khan, now singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Shahid Kapoor for his latest film Kabir Singh. She tweeted asking people to stop praising for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Sona also tagged a film reviewer and wrote in another tweet, “& how can we keep such deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh. (sic)”

She further went on to slam people for using her tweets to promote the expression and wrote, “Dear certain people of India please feel free to enjoy all the misogynistic expressions of Bollywood & dear media & paid PR companies please stop using my tweets to promote the aforesaid expressions. Find your own voices & journalistic opinions. Enough of this piggybacking. (sic)”

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the version of the film. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.