The BJP minister, Smriti Irani has her own style of dealing with working weekends and we can all relate to it. She is known for adding humour to her social media posts and the internet loves it. Her meme game is pretty strong and the proof of it is her latest post. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to post a hilarious meme on the working weekends. In the post, she trolled herself with a Dangal meme and the internet is in splits.

She posted a picture of Aamir Khan saying ‘Shabaash’ and captioned it as, “#when you tell the weekend…agle hafte aana aaj busy hun. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Many netizens praised her for her incredible with and others could just relate to it. One among the netizens was her BFF Ekta Kapoor and commented, “Waah wat weekend! I’m waiting. For this week to end!” and we definitely relate.”

Check out the reactions here:

Earlier, she was into buzz for expressing her anguish over attempted bullying of her daughter. Condemning bullying, she wrote a post on Instagram of her daughter on Friday attaching a selfie of her daughter. Smriti strongly claimed on the post: “She is Zoish Irani and I am proud to be her mom.” Smriti’s post apparently concerned a bullying incident involving her daughter by her classmates. On Thursday, Smriti had deleted Zoish’s picture after posting it, but after a short gap, shared it again with a strong message against bullying.



Smriti is the youngest BJP minister right now. The 43-year-old politician is Minister for Women and Child Development and is also the textile minister.