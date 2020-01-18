New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani who is an active social media user, keeps treating her followers to hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her feed. Apart from politics, Irani often wins praises for her impressive social media game.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Irani showcased her hidden talent that has impressed netizens.

In the picture, Irani can be seen involved in painting and has captioned it as, “There are times I’ve been known to paint…”. The post has garnered more than 46,600 likes since being shared some 17 hours ago. Take a look:

Producer and close friend Ekta Kapoor was among those who left comments on Irani’s post and wrote “Rockinggggggg”.

Many others too praised her painting skills and hailed her for being multi-talented, while some others expressed surprise.

“Awesome…A multi-talented woman,” said another user.

“You are an all-rounder. Big fan of you ma’am,” says another.

Another remarked: “Wow!!! That looks like an awesome painting. Would love to see the final piece.”

The 43-year-old Irani is currently holding the portfolio of Minister of Women and Child Development. She is also the Textile minister.