New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for her impeccable sense of humour and often cracks up netizens with her hilarious Instagram posts. On Monday, Irani shared a picture with billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Instagram with a caption that is sure to rile up her haters.

In her caption of the post, Smriti cracked a funny dropout joke about her educational background, so as to give a befitting reply to trolls.

In the picture which was clicked during the launch of Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh in New Delhi, Smriti and Bill Gates seem to be engrossed in a conversation. Sharing the photo, Irani wrote a caption in Hindi that read, “Soch rahe hain padhai poori ki nahin, aage kya karein (Thinking since we didn’t complete our studies, what should we do in future?)”.

Smriti Irani has been a target of trolls for her educational qualifications and netizens had raised a lot of questions about her education when she first became the Union HRD minister in 2014 after the BJP came to power.

She has mentioned in her poll affidavit that she did not complete her graduation from Delhi University.

Interestingly, Bill Gates is also a college dropout, as he had dropped out of Harvard after two years to focus on Microsoft. However, he is now richest man on earth with a net worth of $110 billion.

Well, Irani’s friend Ekta Kapoor was equally amused with the caption and commented, “Bosss! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai……pls waaapsi Karein. (Boss, we still remember Tulsi of Kyunki…… please give it back.)”

The caption has since won a ton of attention on the photo-sharing platform, collecting over 71,000 likes since being shared some 17 hours ago.

Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development.