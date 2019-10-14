Actor turned Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a lovely birthday wish for Shanelle Irani, her husband’s daughter from his first wife Mona Irani. Smriti posted a beautiful picture of herself and Mona posing with Shanelle in her post. Another picture that she posted to wish her the best on birthday shows the bond between the three kids in the family – Shanelle, Zohr and Zoish Irani.

Smriti wrote a lovely birthday wish in the caption while making the post. The post read, “In every relationship you have lived you have blessed us with happiness , you are our pride , our joy❤️❤️❤️happy Birthday @shanelleirani 😘😘😘😘” (sic)

As soon as she made the post, several other prominent celebs started wishing Shanelle on Instagram. Smriti’s good friend and popular producer Ekta Kapoor commented on the post and praised her best buddy for her kindness and maturity. She wrote, “Ur lovely ! N so is the maturity with how u handle friendships! Like ur mature one. Amongst us 🤩🤩🤩🤩” (sic)

Even wrestler Geeta Phogat admired the beauty of the post and wrote, “Beautiful picture 👌 Wishing @shanelleirani a very Happy Birthday 🎉🎂God Bless You 🙏” (sic)

Smriti Irani rose to fame with her portrayal of a traditional Indian daughter-in-law in popular Hindi TV show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The former actor became a household name by playing the role of Tulsi Virani in the show. Later, she quit the entertainment industry to try her luck in politics and joined the BJP.

Currently, she serves as the Union Minister for the Textile industry and Women and Child Development in Narendra Modi‘s cabinet. In a post earlier, she posted a picture of all her three kids posing together, thereby showing just how beautiful their bond is. Another post about Shanelle Irani that went viral was made by actor Shah Rukh Khan when he revealed on social media that it was he who named his friend Zubin’s daughter Shanelle.