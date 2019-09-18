Actor Smriti Irani is a doting mother along with being one of the most loved ministers in the country. A picture of her kids on her Instagram timeline is currently going viral because it shows her son Zohr Irani wearing the feroza bracelet made famous by actor Salman Khan. The picture has Zohr posing with his sisters Shanelle Irani and Zoish Irani. But, what can easily catch everyone’s eye is the prominent bracelet on Zohr’s wrist that he seems to be flaunting quite proudly.

Smriti took to Instagram and shared the picture by tagging just Zohr and putting some heart emoticons. “@zohrirani_24 you know why ❤️❤️,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram @zohrirani_24 you know why ❤️❤️ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

The Instagram users took no time in noticing the bracelet and immediately concluded that Zohr is a big fan of Salman Khan. One user wrote, “I can see a Salman Khan fan in the pic” while another user wrote “Mein toh superman Salman Ka fan ..❤️”, highlighting how Zohr is subtly announcing his love for Salman Khan by wearing that bracelet. Check out some comments here:

Smriti Irani, who holds two portfolios in the current Indian government, is a hands-on mother. Her social media accounts are full of her family photos in which she is seen posing with her kids, especially his son, who doesn’t get ready for pictures easily.