New Delhi: Seems the wintry chill didn’t deter the spirits of Delhiites as they partied hard while celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year.

As per a Times of India report, the sale of liquor soared in December and liquor worth Rs 1,000 crore was sold in the national capital during the last month of 2019.

Though the actual data is yet to be published, the amount has been calculated on the basis of revenue the excise department collected as duty paid on liquor bottles, the report further said.

Sources say that the excise department collected Rs 465 crore duty on liquor in December, an increase of 1 percent from the last month of 2018. Delhi has 864 government-run and private liquor vends while over 950 hotels, clubs, bars have a license to serve alcohol.

This record sale was achieved in the month of December, which was the 2nd coldest month since 1901, and some feel that increase in liquor sales could be a result of that. The excise department’s move to slash prices of few imported liquor could also have contributed to the sale, experts feel.

What’s worth noting is that, good record sales happened despite the fact that government had shut 120 departmental stores that sold wine and beer in December. If they weren’t closed, revenue collection could have been even much higher!