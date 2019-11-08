New Delhi: There is a new social network on the horizon which is gaining immense popularity among Indian users. Yes, we are referring to Mastodon, the social networking service which has opened a barrage of debate and curiosity on Twitter.

What’s more striking is that there has been a sudden increase in the number of Indian users on Mastodon overnight, with most of them ditching Twitter for it. Mastodon was first released in October 2016 and the network claims to have more than 2.2 million users, but it’s only now that that Indians have started noticing it.

So this has been the impact of Indian twitter's mass migration to #mastodon n in the last 36 hours.

This an act of mass dissent against centralisation and the general rise in toxicity (be it politics or tech). I hope more of you join in.

Let's reclaim power.#TootNotTweet pic.twitter.com/sndtIZf4eP — The Last of Her Name (@Lawandemotions) November 7, 2019

Here’s the reason why people are migrating to Mastodon:

It all started when on November 5, Twitter told senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde that his account, which was suspended twice in two days, will not be restored. Twitter said that Hegde’s account had violated “specifically the Twitter Rules against using hateful or sensitive content in your profile.”

After his account’s suspension, Hegde announced that he had moved to Mastodon and would be using that platform henceforth. Following this, many social media-users including a host of celebrities opened accounts on Mastodon in solidarity with the senior advocate.

Move to https://t.co/7ua20xQT91 now. Better vibe, good people, no trolls, no negativity, & none of Twitter's blatant political biases. (Not a paid post!) The more of you that move to Mastodon, the sharper the lesson that twitter will learn. I'm @vishaldadlani . See you there. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 7, 2019

What is Mastodon?

Created by 26-year-old German coder Eugen Rochko in 2016, Mastodon is an alternate ad-free social network where users can post, comment, follow other users and publish images and videos like on a conventional platform. However, it’s different from others because it’s open-source and de-centralised which means that a single entity or server isn’t running the data of the entire network.

It’s pretty similar to Twitter, however tweets on this platform are called ‘Toots’ and privacy settings allow you to keep your account public, unlisted, or for your followers only. Unlike Twitter’s 280 character limit, your toots are limited to 500 characters.

Users who are migrating to Mastodon have hailed it for its zero-tolerance policy towards any bias, online hate or trolling, something which is found in abundance on Twitter.

As @twitter & @TwitterIndia has told us that they shall arbitrarily control who gets to speak here & who gets banned, it is time we explore other platforms. I have made my account on mastodon naukarshah@mstdn.social. Let us remain connected over different platforms. https://t.co/TsF6jnyfCZ — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 5, 2019

pauloommen@mastodon.social Looks like the world is migrating, in search of a happier alternative. Hit me up on #mastodon. — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) November 7, 2019

You need to move to #Mastodon , one of my trolls followed me there and created 8 handles to abuse me . This is how I was treated by the moderators. And within hours trolls were suspended. Am at am at https://t.co/n6bexEJbUF @jamewils pic.twitter.com/PWqthFlu1h — Dabang Khatoon (@unicornwingss) November 7, 2019

How to create a Mastodon account?

Just visit the website’s homepage and click on the ‘Get Started’ button which will take you to the ‘Sign Up’ page. Here you can browse and choose a community you want to create your account with; each has its own set of rules and priorities.

Whether it’s just a temporary fad or something more revolutionary is yet to be seen!