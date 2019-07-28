Of all things cute you could set your eyes on this Sunday, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu‘s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu‘s recent extremely cute picture has surfaced on the Internet which carries home the trophy. Soha’s caption narrates a different version of the classic Black Beauty story and guess what? We like this new version more as we see Inaaya in the midst of an animal therapy session, proving to be the perfect stressbuster for this week.

In the picture that Soha shared from London, Inaaya can be seen sporting two cute ponies as she offered her palm in all innocense to the horse on the other side of the net. The picture shows the horse planting a kiss on the tiny little palm and we can’t take our eyes off the picture. The post was captioned, “All horses deserve, at least once in their lives, to be loved by a little girl (sic)” punctuated with a heart emoji.

There is no bigger fan following than the one enjoyed by the Pataudi kids especially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and Soha’s bundle of joy Inaaya. While the Pataudis had a blast in London, Soha and Kunal made sure that fans were not left behind from participating in their moments of family fun. Flooding the Internet with latest updates, Soha’s recent posts from an animal farm in London shows paparazzi’s favourite kids, Taimur and Inaaya, hanging out together with their animal friends and fans were left gushing.

Earlier, Soha had shared a picture from London where Inaaya and Kunal can be seen chilling at a restaurant. Inaaya looked busy with her colouring until daddy Kunal interrupted for a pout picture. Holding her crayons in both her hands, Inaaya took a break from her artwork and pouted along with her daddy in an adorable way that was captured by Soha. Soha has flooded her Instagram with pictures of her London vacation. In one of the photos shared, Inaaya can be seen spending her Sunday relaxing in a park. In another, Inaaya reunites with her brother Taimur.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.