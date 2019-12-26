The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) in India will be visible on Thursday morning, December 26 just after sunrise. Instead of the more majestic total eclipses, it will be an annular solar eclipse that will appear as a “ring of fire” in the sky. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8 am, will end at 1.36 pm and the annular phase will begin at 9 am and will end at 12.29 pm. The Moon does cover the sun but is too small to cover it entirely.

It will be third and the last solar eclipse of this year. Here are some places where you can catch it.

Here’s the list of the partial eclipse timings in different parts of India:

Allahabad: 8.19 am

Amritsar: 8.18 am

Bangalore: 8.06 am

Bhubaneswar: 8.19 am

Varanasi: 8.20 am

Delhi: 8.17 am

Mumbai: 8.04 am

Kolkata: 8.27 am

Guwahati: 8.39 am

Chennai: 8.08 am

Ranchi: 8.22 am

Cochin: 8.06 am

Gaya: 8.23 am

Haridwar: 8.21 am

Hyderabad: 8.08 am

Jalandhar: 8.20 am

Chandigarh: 8.21 am

Jammu: 8.20 am

Lucknow: 8.19 am

Mangalore: 8.04 am

Patna: 8.24 am

Puri: 8.19 am

Pune: 8.04 am

Shillong: 8.39 am

Ujjain: 8.09 am

As per the latest reports, The solar eclipse will be visible in Kurukshetra, Haryana after a gap of 10 years. It will also be visible in the states of Tamil Nadu. The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala, Kerela will be closed for four hours during the solar eclipse. Some of the other temples will also remain closed during the eclipse.

As per the PIB reports, from India, annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of the southern part of the country (parts of Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. The narrow corridor of the annular phase of the eclipse will pass through the southern part of the country through certain places like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, Tiruchirappalli etc. In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 93%.

The annular path passes through Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE, India, the northern part of Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Sumatra, and Borneo.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when a New Moon is farthest from the Earth. It forms a ring-like structure of light surrounding the Moon. This is unlike the total solar eclipse in which the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and shows the darkest part of its shadow on the Earth. The total eclipse is often almost as dark as night, while you’ll notice some amount of light in the case of the annular solar eclipse.

The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It may cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.