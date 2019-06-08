A video of a soldier is going viral where he can be seen tearing a tetra pack of fruit juice and revealing it to have solidified, and later breaks the eggs with a hammer as smashing them to the floor doesn’t work. The place is part of the Siachen Glacier, located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas. The soldiers on the Siachen Glacier have given a demonstration of life on the frozen military outpost in a video that is going viral. Siachen is a glacier in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas where the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan ends. The army has deployed a brigade in the area where some posts are located at an altitude of 6,400 metres.

In the viral video, three soldiers give a glimpse into the tough and harsh conditions in which they operate. It shows the soldiers coming up with quirky solutions for everyday tasks complicated by the freezing temperatures. they can be seen explaining how they need to boil any food item, cooked or raw before it can be cut or consumed in any manner.

Watch the video here:

The Indian army has been controlling the Siachen glacier since April 13, 1984 when Operation Meghdoot — the code name for a military action — was launched to capture the peaks by defeating the Pakistan Army.