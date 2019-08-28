Actor Twinkle Khanna has got an amazing sense of humour and sarcasm. She’s now a known author and someone who doesn’t shy away from saying that she couldn’t become a successful actor. One of Twinkle’s popular films has become 20-years-old today and the actor took a dig at a critic who, along with reviewing her performance in the film, also reviewed her ‘navel.’ Twinkle and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baadshah (1999) has completed 20-years in Bollywood and the former shared the news by posting the screenshot of something that was written about her after the film’s release.

A part of the critic’s review read, “Anu Malik has done a decent job with the music — the title song is good, while others like Yahan wahan kadam kadam pe lakhon haseenaen hai and Main to hoon pagal are quite in the hummable category. Shahrukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film. Amrish Puri is very good as the villain with the sense of humour. Rakhee, unfortunately, is wasted — all she does is address press conferences and seminars.” (sic).

Twinkle revealed that his good friend and designer Manish Malhotra shared this review with her and she was left awestruck after reading the post. She wrote, “Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it – SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning @manishmalhotra05 😂#navelgrazing” (sic)

Trust Twinkle to not spare you with her wit and humour if you are the one without any grey matter!