Singer Sona Mohapatra has once again called out superstar Salman Khan and this time she has called him a ‘Paper Tiger’. Recently, she took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the box office report of Salman’s latest film Bharat. In the tweet, she has urged the people to not worship the ‘paper targets’ and has also claimed that the actor has failed to deliver a ‘single, full week of returns’.

Her tweet reads, “Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers (P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’) (sic)”

However, this is not the first time that she has taken a dig at Salman Khan. Earlier, she slammed the Dabangg star or taking a “low dig” at actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked out of his upcoming film Bharat. “A showcase and poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard and contempt for the woman and colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes,” Sona tweeted in response to Salman’s comments about Priyanka.

After she lashed out at Salman Khan, she received a death threat from Salman Khan’s fans. She wrote: “Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”

Bharat also features Katrina Kaif and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.