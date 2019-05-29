Singer Sona Mohapatra, who recently lashed out at Salman Khan for constantly taking digs at Priyanka Chopra, gets a death threat from Salman Khan fan. Early today, Sona tweeted a screenshot of threat and shared on the social media platform. She wrote: “Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”

The troll had written, “Once again if you tell anything bad about Salman Khan from bl**dy, f**king mouth, I will get into your house and kill you. It’s the final warning, you sl*t.”

Take a look at Sona Mohapatra’s tweet:

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

Sona Mohapatra attacked Salman Khan after he made a few disparaging comments on Priyanka Chopra during his interviews. According to Hindustan Times, he said, “She [Priyanka Chopra], over Bharat, did choose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

PeeCee left his film Bharat to get married. Sona took to Twitter and she wrote in anger, “Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them,” when a Twitterati wrote “I think it’s about time the 53-year-old baby also move on and find someone else to obsess about”.

Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them.🙏🏾🔴 https://t.co/M9sthpUQd1 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

Bharat also features Katrina Kaif and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to release on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.