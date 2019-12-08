Singer Sona Mohapatra used the social media platform to raise awareness towards another prominent issue that needs urgent attention. The popular playback singer posted a picture from one of her latest concerts and requested people to understand how it’s totally unsafe and disrespectful to push young kids to the stage when an artiste is performing. In the light of the scenario in which the entire nation is expressing rage for crimes against women, Sona also highlighted how it’s inappropriate to let young girls gyrate to dance numbers like Bedardi Raja and Munni Badnaam which objectify women.

Sona posted a picture of herself with a little girl (her face hidden) to prove her point. She revealed that she was performing on the stage when a young girl stepped onto the stage without permission and appropriate arrangement. She added that the stage didn’t have any stairs or a pedestal to climb up and yet the girl managed to hop on to it. The voice behind popular tracks like Ambar Sariya and Ghar Yaad Ata Hai Mujhe among others, Sona talked about the consequences of such incidents where a kid can be injured due to various equipment and wires kept on the stage.

A part of her post read, “…shoving your kid up without any intimation, permission from the artist or adult supervision is not only disrespectful but dangerous considering there is so much equipment, cables, wires & electricity on stage & electricity!” (sic). Check the full post here:

Sona is known to not mince her words while speaking out on various issues that matter to society, especially women. The singer has been actively speaking against sexual harassment, pay disparity, women empowerment and other gender-related issues. She was one of the prominent voices raised against the rehabilitation of music composer Anu Malik on Indian Idol 11 after being accused of sexual harassment by many women under the #MeToo movement. More power to Sona!