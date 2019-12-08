Singer Sona Mohapatra used the social media platform to raise awareness towards another prominent issue that needs urgent attention. The popular playback singer posted a picture from one of her latest concerts and requested people to understand how it’s totally unsafe and disrespectful to push young kids to the stage when an artiste is performing. In the light of the scenario in which the entire nation is expressing rage for crimes against women, Sona also highlighted how it’s inappropriate to let young girls gyrate to dance numbers like Bedardi Raja and Munni Badnaam which objectify women.
Sona posted a picture of herself with a little girl (her face hidden) to prove her point. She revealed that she was performing on the stage when a young girl stepped onto the stage without permission and appropriate arrangement. She added that the stage didn’t have any stairs or a pedestal to climb up and yet the girl managed to hop on to it. The voice behind popular tracks like Ambar Sariya and Ghar Yaad Ata Hai Mujhe among others, Sona talked about the consequences of such incidents where a kid can be injured due to various equipment and wires kept on the stage.
A part of her post read, “…shoving your kid up without any intimation, permission from the artist or adult supervision is not only disrespectful but dangerous considering there is so much equipment, cables, wires & electricity on stage & electricity!” (sic). Check the full post here:
View this post on Instagram
Dear parents, do note that a concert stage is earned with years of hard work & commitment. Secondly, shoving your kid up without any intimation, permission from the artist or adult supervision is not only disrespectful but dangerous considering there is so much equipment, cables, wires & electricity on stage & electricity! Finally & most importantly, have some understanding of context? Making a young, barely out of toddlerhood girl child gyrate to Banno Tera Swagger Lagey SEXY & Bedardi Raja is plain creepy, inappropriate. I had no choice but to stop the show & request for her to be accompanied out. I don’t blame the kid at all. She was & is innocent but for adults to stealthily parachute her on to a stage that didn’t even have stairs for audience access is deeply disturbing. I do call up audience & kids on my stage once in a while but it is & should be my prerogative, choice of song & planned for safety. Have covered the child’s face because this is not about her in particular & I only wish her well & send her a lot of love like I said on the microphone. Hope she follows her passion, even goes to a dance school if she desires & makes a mark for herself in the performing arts arena. #sonamohapatra #concert #life #India #SonaLive
A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on
Sona is known to not mince her words while speaking out on various issues that matter to society, especially women. The singer has been actively speaking against sexual harassment, pay disparity, women empowerment and other gender-related issues. She was one of the prominent voices raised against the rehabilitation of music composer Anu Malik on Indian Idol 11 after being accused of sexual harassment by many women under the #MeToo movement. More power to Sona!