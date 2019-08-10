Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan are busy with Mission Mangal promotions at different places. During one of the promotions, Sonakshi just pushed Akshay Kumar while he was sitting on the chair and he fell down. “If people irritate me, that’s what I do,” said the Dabang actor. Yes, she actually did it!

Sonakshi Sinha made everyone’s jaws drop including media persons and Vidya Balan. They screamed when Akshay fell from the chair. It turned out to be a prank by Akshay and Sonakshi. In the video, Akshay is seen sitting beside her and talking to a journalist about “Mission Mangal”. He then moves a bit to adjust his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. It is then when Sonakshi gives a slight nudge to Akshay’s chest, making him topple off his chair!

Then Taapsee Pannu explained that it was a prank. She said: “He (Akshay) planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That’s why it’s getting recorded, too. (He planned it) Just to scare you guys.”

Watch the hilarious prank video here:

Mission Mangal recreates the event about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and is slated to hit the screens on August 15.