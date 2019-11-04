Mumbai: We know how a trip can quickly turn sour when our luggage gets mishandled by the airline companies. Well, the latest victim of such a nuisance, is Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who has called out Indigo Airlines for damaging her bag.

The actress took to her Twitter handle and took a dig at the airlines in a video message with the caption, “Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.”

In the video, she shows her luggage bag and how two of its handles were ‘completely broken and a wheel had come off.

Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.#Indigo pic.twitter.com/8x4lVzBlqH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 3, 2019

Narrating the whole experience she says, “I was travelling by IndiGo today and I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came back with a bag with handle no 1 completely broken, handle no 2 completely broken and wheel completely off, so thank you guys at IndiGo and Samsonite, very sorry to say but even you couldn’t survive IndiGo. Thanks, guys.”

Many users, who had gone through the same trouble, slammed the airlines too:

I happened to carry 4 kgs extra and they charged me with hefty 2400 amount few months back and that too on a student id. The bag that i received on arrival had wheels broken. E-mailed Indigo that day but got NO response till date! Idhar toh new bag bhejega celebrity ke ghar! — Ashutosh Chinchole™ (@chincholetm) November 4, 2019

Indigo should pay compansation for this pitiful situation…. — Sidharth Shukla (@MANIKAN93271173) November 3, 2019

After her tweet went viral, Indigo took note of the incident and apologized to the actress within a few hours

Hi Sonakshi. We're sorry to see your bag has been damaged. We wish to speak with you. Could you please DM us your contact number and a convenient time to call? ~Shashi https://t.co/xcJPAix5sK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 3, 2019

On the professional front, Sonakshi will be next seen opposite Salman in ‘Dabangg 3’ and the film is slated to release on December 20, 2019. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ on August 14, 2020.