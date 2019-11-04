Mumbai: We know how a trip can quickly turn sour when our luggage gets mishandled by the airline companies. Well, the latest victim of such a nuisance, is Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who has called out Indigo Airlines for damaging her bag.
The actress took to her Twitter handle and took a dig at the airlines in a video message with the caption, “Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.”
In the video, she shows her luggage bag and how two of its handles were ‘completely broken and a wheel had come off.
Narrating the whole experience she says, “I was travelling by IndiGo today and I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came back with a bag with handle no 1 completely broken, handle no 2 completely broken and wheel completely off, so thank you guys at IndiGo and Samsonite, very sorry to say but even you couldn’t survive IndiGo. Thanks, guys.”
Many users, who had gone through the same trouble, slammed the airlines too:
After her tweet went viral, Indigo took note of the incident and apologized to the actress within a few hours
On the professional front, Sonakshi will be next seen opposite Salman in ‘Dabangg 3’ and the film is slated to release on December 20, 2019. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ on August 14, 2020.