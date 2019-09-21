Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently featured on Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 with Karamveer Ruma Devi, was trolled by netizens for not knowing the answer to the Ramayana question. On Saturday morning, the hashtag “#YoSonakshiSoDumb started trending on social media and the internet was flooded with several memes.

However, giving a savage reply to trolls, she said she is enjoying the memes on her.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.

Sonakshi also tweeted a photo of her relaxing and captioned it:, “Should’ve been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead! No problem because @JumeirahJV makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favourite place in the whole wide world!!! #jumeirahvittaveli #everythingcloser.”

On the show, Sonakshi is seen on the hot seat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, facing show host Amitabh Bachchan. He asks: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?” Sonakshi is visibly confused and uses a lifeline. Soon, the trolling started.

“Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha’s family: Shatrughan (Dad), Luv (Brother), Kush (Brother), Ram (Uncle), Lakshman (Uncle), Bharat (Uncle), name of her father’s residence: RAMAYANA. Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending,” tweeted a user.

One Twitter user wrote, “#YoSonakshiSoDumb She did the justice with her movie title Kalank.”

Another wrote, “Don’t judge book by its cover. Still shocked even my non Hindu friends could tell the answer #YoSonakshiSoDumb.”

“For those who don’t have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb,” wrote another Twitter user.

One called her “dumbest ever actress”, another named her “Booty without brain”.

Another wrote, “Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb”.

Some even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who got labelled as a dumb actress after her appearance on a chat show.

“Who is most dumb female actress in Bollywood? Me: Alia Bhatt. Amit Ji: #YoSonakshiSoDumb.”

Big B could not stop himself from questioning Sonakshi, daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha.

“Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father’s name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)”

Sonakshi replied: “Mujhe laga tha, lekin main inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I had a hunch about the right anwer, but I was nervous and did not want to take any chance).”